|
|
Alison Jean (Emery) Webstet age 54 passed away Peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday May 26 in Savage Md. She was born March 5 1965 in Allentown Pa. To James and Linda (Hontz) Emery. Alison married Ralph Webster on July 30th in Elliot City Md. She is survived by her husband Ralph, father James and Stepmother Nancy Emery. Sister Tracey and husband Rev. Jerome Falls, Alison was predeceased by her mother Linda (Hontz) Emery. Services: Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of life Saturday June 8th in Laurel Md. Post 60 American Legion at 2pm.Contributions may be made in memory of Alison to .
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019