Allan C. Weber of Allentown, formerly of Bushkill Twsp, PA died Saturday October 3, 2020 under hospice care at home. Born March 21, 1942 in Chester, PA to Dorcas Bartholomew Weber Frock. He was also the step-son of Alvie C. Frock Sr.
Allan is survived by his wife of 56 yrs Catherine Carberry Weber. He was a member of Cathedral of St.Ca
therine of Siena parish. Allan served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam era. and was a member of the AAONHC (American Association of Navy Hospital Corpsman).
He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, Eddystone Pa. Class of 1960. He was a wholesale floor covering salesman for various companies over the years; a school bus driver for Nazareth and Easton districts. Lastly, retiring from Dunbar Armored. Allan was Past President of Bushkill Twsp. Fire and Ambulance company and was an Advanced First Aid, CPR and EMT instructor. He was also a member of Wind Gap American Legion Post 724. Predeceased by Parents, Brothers S. Kenneth Weber, Alvie C. Frock Jr. and grandson, Ryan T. Snyder. Survivors include his wife Catherine son, Michael (wife Anne)and their children Rachel and Adam of Telford, Pa ; daughter Andrea Kiskeravage (husband Christopher) of Allentown their children: Theodore (fiancé Brianna Hudson) Northampton, Alexander (wife Felicity) Allentown, Kathryn , Allentown; Carol Snyder (husband Timothy), Emily Snyder(widow of grandson Ryan Snyder), daughter Noelle Tsirigotis (husband Chris), great grand-daughter Auriella; son Robert (wife Stephanie) children: Jonas Orange, Logan, Margaret and Scarlett.
There will be no services at this time, Allan donated his body to science. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.