1/1
Allan C. Weber
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan C. Weber of Allentown, formerly of Bushkill Twsp, PA died Saturday October 3, 2020 under hospice care at home. Born March 21, 1942 in Chester, PA to Dorcas Bartholomew Weber Frock. He was also the step-son of Alvie C. Frock Sr.

Allan is survived by his wife of 56 yrs Catherine Carberry Weber. He was a member of Cathedral of St.Catherine of Siena parish. Allan served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam era. and was a member of the AAONHC (American Association of Navy Hospital Corpsman).

He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, Eddystone Pa. Class of 1960. He was a wholesale floor covering salesman for various companies over the years; a school bus driver for Nazareth and Easton districts. Lastly, retiring from Dunbar Armored. Allan was Past President of Bushkill Twsp. Fire and Ambulance company and was an Advanced First Aid, CPR and EMT instructor. He was also a member of Wind Gap American Legion Post 724. Predeceased by Parents, Brothers S. Kenneth Weber, Alvie C. Frock Jr. and grandson, Ryan T. Snyder. Survivors include his wife Catherine son, Michael (wife Anne)and their children Rachel and Adam of Telford, Pa ; daughter Andrea Kiskeravage (husband Christopher) of Allentown their children: Theodore (fiancé Brianna Hudson) Northampton, Alexander (wife Felicity) Allentown, Kathryn , Allentown; Carol Snyder (husband Timothy), Emily Snyder(widow of grandson Ryan Snyder), daughter Noelle Tsirigotis (husband Chris), great grand-daughter Auriella; son Robert (wife Stephanie) children: Jonas Orange, Logan, Margaret and Scarlett.

There will be no services at this time, Allan donated his body to science. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved