Allen D. Potoczny, 69, of Allentown, died July 23, 2020 in his residence. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Alexander M. Potoczny and Florence H. (Groeller) Siegfried. He worked as a chef for Henry's Salt of the Sea for over 30 years. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. Allen is survived by siblings, Alex Potoczny, Jayne Shupp, and Penny Rosenblatt; beloved dog, Saliona. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 3 Husketeers Rescue, P.O. Box 506, Emmaus, PA 18049.



