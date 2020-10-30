Allen E. Hedrick, 78, of Kunkletown, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Karen K., and the late Arvilla Mae. Born March 9, 1942 in Ashfield, he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie (Weider) Hedrick. Allen worked for Nestle Purina in Allentown for over 30 years. Survivors: son, Todd; daughter, Julie Varilek; stepdaughters, Linda Schaner and Cheryl Caroglanian; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Meckes; brother, Eugene; and twin brother, Lamar. Allen was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy Kleppinger; grandson, Brandon; and brother, Gerald. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Dreams Come True in loving memory of Allen.