Allen E. Hedrick
1942 - 2020
Allen E. Hedrick, 78, of Kunkletown, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Karen K., and the late Arvilla Mae. Born March 9, 1942 in Ashfield, he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie (Weider) Hedrick. Allen worked for Nestle Purina in Allentown for over 30 years. Survivors: son, Todd; daughter, Julie Varilek; stepdaughters, Linda Schaner and Cheryl Caroglanian; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Meckes; brother, Eugene; and twin brother, Lamar. Allen was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy Kleppinger; grandson, Brandon; and brother, Gerald. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Dreams Come True in loving memory of Allen.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barry mcfarland
Friend
October 29, 2020
My grandfather was always there to help anyone in need. I love you pap. You will be missed.
Ryan Hedrick
Grandchild
