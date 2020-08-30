Allen Gribben, 77, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of New Tripoli, PA, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Nathan Gribben and Anne (Eisenstadt) Gribben. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Roth) Gribben, daughter Stacy Siegel, wife of Roger Siegel of Sarasota, son Jeffrey Gribben and wife Cheryl Kramer of Coatesville, PA, 4 grandchildren, Siena and Sadie Siegel and Lucas and Liliana Gribben, and by a brother, Howard Gribben of Audubon, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Gribben, of Birmingham, AL.
A graduate of William Allen High School , Allentown, PA and Bryant College in Providence, RI, he worked for Zollingers Department Store in Allentown and Roth and Ellis, bricklaying contractors. He was the owner and CEO of Kline's Auto and Industrial Supplies of Allentown since 1971.He served in the PA National Guard from 1964-1970. He also served on the Parkland School Board in the late 1970's.
He was a member of Jordan Martin Lodge #673 of Allentown and Rajah Shrine of Reading, PA. Allen was past president of the Allentown Jewish Community Center, and was on the board of the B'nai B'rith House of Allentown. He was a supporter of Jewish Federation both in Allentown and Sarasota. He was a warm, loving, funny and generous man. He received pleasure from mentoring and helping others. He will be missed by loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Community Center of Allentown or the All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, Sarasota. Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com