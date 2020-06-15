Allen J. Repetz, 69, of Catasauqua, PA passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Marian G. Gearhart and John J. Repetz.
Allen served in the United States Army, stationed in Europe from 1971 to 1973.
Allen was know for his quick wit, infectious smile, quirky sounds to amuse the grandchildren, and a compassionate spirit. His deep sense of spirituality lead to his interest in healing people through massage therapy, Reiki, and passion for Native American culture.
His final days, though brief, were spent surrounded by family and friends whom he touched in his own special way. The memories we all share will be lasting as will our love.
Allen is survived by his wife, Pamela K. Repetz, who celebrated 46 years of marriage in December. Son, Brian J. Repetz, wife Tanya; Daughter, Amy B. Gair, wife of Jared S, Gair; and grandchildren: Jackson C. Repetz, Sawyer S. Repetz, Addison P. Gair, Dexter S. Gair, and Piper Jane Gair, whom made everything about being "Grandpa" special and rewarding.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 15, 2020.