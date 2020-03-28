|
Allen R. Heil, Jr., 67, of Lehighton, PA, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, in Lehighton. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Allen R. and Madaline (Desch) Heil, Sr. and husband of the late Linda (Harkness) Heil.
He worked as a licensed auto appraiser for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Son, Jonathan A. and wife Thelma Heil of Saylorsburg. Daughter, Linda M. Heil of Lehighton. Brother, Jeffery and wife Patty Heil of Allentown. Sister, Linda wife of Jerry Harkness of Pensacola, FL. Grandchildren, Maykayla, Megan, Morgan, Hunter, Courtney, and Dallas. Great-grandchildren, Mila, and Evelyn. Companion, Joyce Hinkle.
Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. Online Condolences may be made to the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview Street, Lehighton, PA 18235.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , NE PA District 968, Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or, the 2121 City Line Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020