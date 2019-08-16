|
Allen R. Rumfield, 66, of Laurys Station, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Rita J. (Reiss) Rumfield to whom he was married 42 years last June 25. Born in North Whitehall Township, September 11, 1952, Allen was the son of the late Stanley R. Rumfield, Sr. and Hattie H. (Hummel) Rumfield. He graduated from Parkland High School, Class of 1970. Allen faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a foreman at LVR, Inc. in Northampton for 43 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Laurys Station.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Rita; daughters, Stacey L. Weber (James) of Whitehall, Michelle L. Sommer (Frank) of Saylorsburg; grandchildren, Nicholas A. Neifert of Philadelphia, Kaitlyn M. Weber of Whitehall, Jillian Laudenslager (Bryan) of East Greenville, Savannah Sommer of Walnutport; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly A. Snyder (Thomas Sr.) of Bath, Bonita L. Murray of Saylorsburg; brother, Scott B. Rumfield of Northampton; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a brother, Stanley R. Rumfield, Jr. and one great-grandson.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. James T. Gottwald officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Tuesday in the funeral home. At the conclusion of military honors, a motorcycle "last ride" to the crematory will take place. All are welcome and encouraged to participate. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , (Memo Line: Restrict Donations to Leptomeningeal Disease) P.O. Box # 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019