Allen R. Walk, 95, of Lower Macungie Twp., died Dec. 15, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Jean A. (Dorney) Walk. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Russell and Marguerite (Harvilek) Walk. Allen was a graduate of Allen High School, Lincoln Technical Institute, and attended Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. Allen worked for Mack Trucks, Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., member of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM, Eastern Star New Temple #298, Rajah Shrine, Scottish Rite, and life member of Wescosville Fire Company and Macungie VFW. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jean; daughters, Deborah L. wife of Dennis Robinson of Allentown and Cynthia L. wife of Donald Kaufman of Allentown; granddaughters, Kimberly Quier and Pop Pop's Mocha Girl, Corinne Sam; great grandson, William Quier, III; sister, Sandra Senick of Bethlehem; extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Larry A. Walk. Funeral and Eastern Star services will be held on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Entombment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019