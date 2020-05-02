Allen W. Stewart, 101, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Moravian Village. Born October 14, 1918, in Easton, Pa, he was the son of the late Harold Van Allen Stewart and Myrtle Anna (Knecht) Stewart. He was the loving husband of Elaine B. (Johnson) Stewart, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2008. They were married in August of 1944.



Allen was a graduate of Muhlenberg Prep and then attended Muhlenberg College graduating in 1939. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He was of member of the Masons and he was a charter member of VASA, Lodge 735, in Moorestown. In his younger years, he was very active in the Boy Scouts and was a Troop Leader in Huntingdon, Pa. He worked for Bethlehem Steel during World War ll on US Navy Projects. Most of his life he worked for American Book Company, an educational publishing company. The last few years of employment, he worked for the American Bible Society, which he enjoyed immensely. He was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Moorestown, Pa.



Allen loved working on his model railroad trains and antique clocks. He had a great love for dogs. The family cabin at Lake Wallenpaupack is where Allen and his family spent every summer and shared great memories which he cherished. But his greatest love was spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl S. Ruse and her husband Jack, of Harleysville, and Wendy S. Lyons and her husband Ken, of Klecknersville; four grandchildren, Gregory Heck of Allentown, Allen Goldate of State College, Kirsten Pearson, her husband Chris, of Collegeville, and Britt Lyons and her husband Kirk, of Havertown. And four great grandchildren; Aaron Heck, Ethan Heck, Hannah Pearson and Ryan Pearson. He also had four nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold V. Stewart.



Due to the corona virus, the family is not holding a Memorial Service at this time. The service will be held later at a more safe and convenient time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown - Bath.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store