Allison Shafer
Allison "Johnny" Shafer, 90, formerly of Emmaus, died June 6, 2020. Born in Red Hill, he was a son of the late Allison and Eva (Hoffman) Shafer. He was employed at Air Products & Chemicals for 40 yrs.

Survivors: Nephew, Clifford G. Youse, Jr. and his wife Susan, and their children Clifford G. Youse III and Debra Driver. He was predeceased by his Siblings: Lester, Robert and Helen Shafer and Lillie Youse, who passed away on April 4th. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith F. H., Emmaus.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
