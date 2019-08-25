Home

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3219 Santee Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Alma A. Maio

Alma A. Maio Obituary
Alma A. Maio, 99, of Bethlehem, beloved wife of the late Lewis Maio, Sr. who died in 1994, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William and Emma (Boyer) Fernekees. Alma was employed at various clothing factories in Allentown and Pen Argyl prior to her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Surviving is her beloved daughter Virginia with whom she resided. She was predeceased by a son Lou-Anthony and a daughter Barbara.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Calling hour will be Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m. in the church. Burial is in St. Elizabeth Church Cemetery, Pen Argyl.

Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Online condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
