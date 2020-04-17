ALMA G. "GERRY" SCHMELL
1925 - 2020
Alma "Gerry" G. Schmell, 95, of Hellertown, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St Luke's Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Twp. She was born in Hellertown on January 7, 1925 to the late Bertram S. and Emma G. (Groff) Schmell. Gerry was a Clerk at P.B.NE. Railroad for 40 years retiring in 1983. Gerry is a graduate of Bethlehem Business School. She is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she sang in the choir for 36 years. SURVIVORS: Friend: Mildred J. Lewis, with home she resided; nephews: Robert & Richard. Predeceased by brother: Bertram G. Schmell. SERVICE: Private service. Interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 501 Northampton Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ill always remember the trolley trips with Aunt Gerry to Bethlehem & our summertime excursions to Ocean City, NJ with Aunt Gerry and Sis. But best of all were the rides down ticklebelly road in her new 1957
Chevy Belair. Love always, Richie
Richard Schmell
Family
