Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Schlenker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma H. Schlenker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma H. Schlenker Obituary
Alma H. Schlenker, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Schlenker.

Born in Hamburg, PA, Alma was the daughter of the late Lillie and Raymond Hartman. She was a teacher and administrator in the Bethlehem Area and Southern Lehigh school districts, and at Kutztown University, retiring in 1981. Alma was a member of Central Moravian Church, and a long-time member of The Bach Choir.

Survivors: Nephew David Clark and his wife Betsy of Arkansas.

Services: Funeral Services are private and entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

Contributions: to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now