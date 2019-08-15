|
Alma H. Schlenker, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Schlenker.
Born in Hamburg, PA, Alma was the daughter of the late Lillie and Raymond Hartman. She was a teacher and administrator in the Bethlehem Area and Southern Lehigh school districts, and at Kutztown University, retiring in 1981. Alma was a member of Central Moravian Church, and a long-time member of The Bach Choir.
Survivors: Nephew David Clark and his wife Betsy of Arkansas.
Services: Funeral Services are private and entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019