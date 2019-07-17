|
|
Alma JoAnne Huber, beloved wife of William Huber of Allentown, passed quietly on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was 86 years old.
Alma was a lifelong resident of Allentown, was born on February 12th, 1933 as Alma JoAnne Dreher. Educated in the Allentown School District, she was a 1950 graduate of Allentown High School. A homemaker, she had a son, Brent Moll of Atlanta, Georgia from a previous marriage. Also two step-children, David Huber and Lisa Huber Hoffner, both of Allentown. Memorial services to be arranged by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home and internment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019