It is with great sadness that the Nickerson family announces the passing of Alson C. Nickerson, loving husband of Linda, father of Kirk, Kent and Kerry, and Pockey to Conner and Shelby Nickerson on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years old.



Nick was born on December 14, 1940 to Alson and Marie Kastellic Nickerson in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from William Allen High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1959-62, followed by service in the National Guard.



In 1962, he married Rochelle Bader, celebrated 31 years of marriage and raised three children together in Upper Macungie Township, PA before her passing in 1994.



Through his vocational training in Drafting, he worked for many years with Allentown Architect Lee Everett before being hired as a Project Manager with Alvin H. Butz, Inc. Nick loved his job and respected the Butz family tradition and reputation.



He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Chappell Nickerson; his sons, Kirk and Kent; daughter, Kerry; and grandchildren, Conner and Shelby. He is also survived by brother-in-laws, Richard Bader, Thomas (Jeanne) and Steven (Jody) Chappell.



The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.,1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



