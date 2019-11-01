|
Althea E. Hiestand, 88, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Rittenhouse Village, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Hiestand who passed away August 6, 2018. Born in Hokendauqua, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Schmoyer) Petrie. Althea was a graduate of Whitehall H.S. She worked at Day-Timers for 20 years before retiring in 1995. Althea was a Penn State fan and enjoyed knitting, bowling and playing pinochle. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors: Sons: Ronald E. Hiestand and his wife Marge of Allentown, Kent D. Hiestand of Langhorne; Daughter: Donna H. Martin and her husband Donald P. of Lititz; Daughter-in-law: Kathy L. Hiestand of Doylestown; Grandchildren: 10; Great-grandchildren: 11; Brother: Robert Petrie. Althea was predeceased by a son Larry R. Hiestand and by a great-granddaughter.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019