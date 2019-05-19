Althea L. Chamberlain, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. Her husband of 61 years, Walter R. Chamberlain, died in 2009. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Eva (Schoenberger) Eichelberger. Althea was employed as a secretary for Dr. Andrews for 29 years before retiring. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and had been a Sunday school teacher at Grace Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. She volunteered at Clearview Elementary School. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Surviving are daughters, Carol (Richard) Ritter of Bethlehem and Gale (Robert) Ternosky of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Michelle Koch, Chad Ritter, Amanda Dennis and Adam Ternosky; great-grandchildren, Lucille, Wesley and Joshua Koch, Shane Johnson, Sam and Lily Ritter, Savannah and Sawyer Dennis. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Bender.Services will be held Friday, May 24, at noon in Wesley United Methodist Church, 2540 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 11:00 a.m. Friday until service time. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Angel 34 (for pediatric cancer), 5611 Hemlock Place, Orefield, PA 18069. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary