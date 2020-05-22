Althea M. Dengler, 95 years, formerly of New Tripoli, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown, sadly from the COVID-19 virus. She was the widow of Clyde Dengler. Born in Weisenberg Twp she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Ida (Werley) Kressley. She worked at Allen Organ assembling transistor boards, worked at a sewing machine factory, and cleaned homes in the area for many years. Althea was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli where she sang alto on the Church Choir for many years. She was a 60-year member of the Seiptstown Grange and a 7th degree inductee of the Pennsylvania State Grange. Althea made amazing hickory nut cakes and loved making puzzles.
Survivors: Son, Dennis and wife Denise (Pearson) Dengler of Fogelsville, grandchildren, Derek, Darren, Dayna, and Danielle, sister, Lillian Gressley of New Tripoli, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Leo, Ralph, Raymond, and Clyde Kressley and a sister, Mabel Bittner.
A Graveside Service will take place in Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg Church Memorial Fund, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.
Survivors: Son, Dennis and wife Denise (Pearson) Dengler of Fogelsville, grandchildren, Derek, Darren, Dayna, and Danielle, sister, Lillian Gressley of New Tripoli, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Leo, Ralph, Raymond, and Clyde Kressley and a sister, Mabel Bittner.
A Graveside Service will take place in Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg Church Memorial Fund, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.