Althea M. (Hess) Ellis, a retired elementary school teacher and life-long resident of Northampton, PA, died in her sleep on August 1, 2020, at the age of 97.



Althea was born on December 22, 1922, to Mervin W. and Margaret M. Hess. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and held a master's degree in education from Lehigh University. She taught in the Northampton Area School District.



Althea is survived by her son Leonard, her daughter Althea Filo and her husband Louis Filo, her son Keith Ellis and his wife Margaret, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown, PA



