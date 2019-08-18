|
Althea W. (Weaver) Kuhns, 94, of Kutztown, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Maxatawny Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nathalia (Oldt) Weaver. She was a 1942 graduate of Kutztown High School and worked as a secretary for Howard Dietrich Accounting. She is a lifelong resident of Kutztown, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a past Worthy Matron of East Penn Chapter No. 336 OES.
She is survived by her daughter Martha Kuhns, Esq. of Kutztown, nieces and nephews, Stephanie George, Lori Higgins, Lisa Titman, Richard Weidner, and Russell Rahn, eight great- nieces and nephews and nine great-great- nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 10am Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown. Visitation with the family at the church will be held from 9am until time of service. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019