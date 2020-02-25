|
ALTON DEAN HEIL, 90, of Largo Florida, died Sunday January 26, 2020 surrounded by family at his beloved home. Alton was husband to the late Jeane N. Heil for 56 years. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dean David Heil and Verna Clara Bailey.
Alton graduated Whitehall High School in 1947, shortly afterwards serving in the United States Air Force in the early 1950s, honorably discharged at rank of Staff Sargent. He worked for Aerosonic in Clearwater Florida for 36 years.
Alton was a well-respected member of the community and consummate family man, working on his sister Marian's dairy farm (Kidd Brothers Dairy Farm in Lower Macungie Township) after his military service and later supporting several of his wife's small businesses. His quiet strength, willingness to help others, and positive outlook has impacted many will be greatly missed. In his spare time, he enjoyed home improvements, sports, recent news events, spending time with his friends and family.
Alton is survived by his loving son Timothy Alton Heil and granddaughter Jessica Renee Heil of Clearwater Florida; Sisters: Marian Kidd of Macungie, PA and Lucille J., wife of Thomas Zborel, Allentown, PA. Nieces: Ms. Lynette L. Angell of Mertztown, PA, Ms. Sharon Faust of Macungie, PA, Ms. Elaine A. Kidd of Emmaus, PA, Fay K., wife of Brian Kleppinger, Emmaus, PA and Tammy L., wife of Eric Trimbur of Germansville, PA; Nephews: Virgil Kidd of Mertztown, PA, Sterling Kidd of Alburtis, PA, and William Zborel of Allentown, PA.
Full Military Honors Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am February 27, 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St Petersburg Fl 33708. Memorial donations may be sent to Fisher House Foundation, www.FisherHouse.org 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020