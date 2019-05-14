Alton J. Kies, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Shirley (Rothrock) Kies, with whom he shared over 46 years of loving marriage. Born in Hellertown, Alton was the son of the late Paul and Ruth (Strunk) Kies. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, and returned home to work for the US Postal Service. He retired as the Parts Manager of the Postal Service garage after 40 years of service. He also was a bus driver for both Bethlehem Area School District and for Moravian College. Alton enjoyed playing cards and going to Bingo, as well as bowling, dancing, and camping with his family and friends. He was a member of NARFE and the American Legion. In his own words, "Indubitably, Okie Dokie to All!" Survivors: wife Shirley; children Terri Savacool and husband Michael of Macungie, Dennis Kies and wife Joan of Danielsville, William "Bill" Miller, Jr. and wife Beth of Allentown, Jeff Miller and wife Vera of Summerville, SC, and Brett Miller of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Alton was predeceased by his daughter Linda Grady, and his siblings Robert Kies and Caroline Heimpel. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 17, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to Keystone Warriors, 16 E. Noble Ave, P.O. Box 307, Shoemakersville, PA 19555 Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary