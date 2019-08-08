|
Alton M. DeBold, 76, of Macungie, PA., passed away in his home on August 5, 2019. He was the domestic partner and companion of Joyce G. Smith for the past 26 years. Alton was born in Washington, D.C., a son to the late Alton M. and Vera (Moore) DeBold, Sr. He was a custodian for the Quakertown Community School District until retiring in 2013. Alton greatly enjoyed wood working, celebrating Halloween, and making memories with his family. In addition to his loving companion, Joyce, survivors include one son, Clinton A. DeBold of Allentown, PA.; three daughters, Davyda R. DeSimone of Reading, PA., Jennifer E. (Neil) Bachert of Shoemakersville, PA., and Ashley A. (Andrew) Sosnowsky of Bethlehem, PA.; a brother, Sterling DeBold of Mechanicsville, MD.; three sisters, Diane Toler of Raleigh, N.C., Jackie Bandy of Frederick, MD., and Debbie Gogolin of Cody, WY.; five grandchildren, Sian, Sage, Neil, Emilee, and Ezekiel. It was Alton's wish to have a private family gathering to celebrate his life. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences for the family can be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019