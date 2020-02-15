Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Alva W. Sullivan Obituary
Alva W. Sullivan, 78, of Gillett PA, passed away Friday February 14, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nellie E. (Clark) Sullivan. Born in Shunk PA., he was the son of the late Emerson and Louisa (Vergason) Sullivan. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Tyler Pipe before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, taking walks, playing poker and wrestling.

He is survived by his children, Alvin L. Clark and wife Michelle, Emerson L. Sullivan and wife Jennifer, Michelle Sullivan, Gregory W. Sullivan and wife Becky, Heather Sullivan, and Patrick M. Sullivan and wife Patricia; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Larry and wife Linda; sisters, Peggy Sullivan and Marlene Sullivan.

Services: 1:30 PM Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. A calling hour will begin at 12:30 PM Wednesday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
