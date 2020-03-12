|
|
Alverda Mae Kishbaugh, 96, of Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Monday March 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Health Network Hospice 17th & Chew St. Allentown, PA. Alverda was born in Penn Forest, PA, the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle (Smith) Meckes. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late E. Robert Kishbaugh who died in March 2018. Alverda held a variety of job roles including dental and medical assistant, secretary for Burron Medical Company, Just Born Candy Company, and a medical secretary for Allentown State Hospital. Alverda enjoyed many hobbies, many of which involved music. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Sweet Adelines singing baritone in the women's acapella barbershop chorus for over 20 years. She loved playing her piano and organ, and also sang with and directed the choir at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Alverda, sometimes known as "Ms. Kish" (on her license plate) or "Mumsie" by her family was a sweet, gentle, quietly strong "lady." In addition to all who knew her, Alverda will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by her daughters, Linda Vetter (Charlie), and Jackie Fenicle (Steve), grandchildren: Ryan Vetter, Joshua Vetter (Bethany), Adam Fenicle, Aubrie Sobieski (Mike), and great grandchildren, Addison, Gianna, Melina, Kyler, Addie and Claire. Alverda was predeceased by her brother, Charles Meckes and sister, Vera Mohrey.
A calling hour will be held from 2-3pm on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 2700 Jacksonville Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017 followed by a memorial service at 3pm. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Network Hospice 17th &
Chew St. Allentown, PA 18104. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020