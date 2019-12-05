|
Alvin E. Tuomela, 85, of Coopersburg, cared for by his family, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at home. His wife of 49 years, Shirley (Kemmerer) Tuomela, died tragically in Upper Saucon Township in December, 2005. Born in Kettle River, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Toimi E. and Aili I. (Westerbakka) Tuomela, the oldest of five siblings. The family moved from Minnesota for his senior year of high school graduating from Coopersburg High School in 1951. He worked at Four Oaks Farm & Orchards and NJ Zinc. Alvin also worked as an electrical draftsman at PPL and Buckeye Pipeline, and finally retiring from Air Products & Chemicals. Al was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. At Friedens, he was a past president and served on numerous committees. Fifty years ago he co-founded Boy Scout Troop 191 of Friedens. Al loved the fun of bowling with the church league, was an avid deer hunter, loved ice fishing and horseshoes and enjoyed working in his garage. He enjoyed making things work. He was a past member of the Engineers Club of the Lehigh Valley.
Surviving are a son, Darrell, of Coopersburg; daughters, Carolyn Tuomela Wallace, and her husband Charles III of Jim Thorpe and Kathleen Susan May, and her husband Eric of Trumansburg, New York; sisters, Darlene Schultz in Virginia and Rosenell Vincent in Connecticut; six grandchildren, Alicia, Noemi, Sara, Charles IV, Erin and Jamie; seven great-grandchildren, Sleven, Ava, Thaddeus, Arianna, Cassius, Aili and Adelina. He was predeceased by sisters Barbara Tuomela Fenichel and Dorothy Tuomela Vogeler.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, December 7, in Friedens Church, followed by burial in Friedensville Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the church. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church or Boy Scout Troop 191, both at 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019