Alvin H. Bruggeman, Jr., 76, of Allentown passed away on October 27, 2020 at home. He was the significant other of Loretta A. Hildenbrand who died on December 8, 2015. Alvin was born in Akron, OH, son of the late Alvin H. and Grace (Wallace) Bruggeman, Sr. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a life member of the Sellersville VFW.
Survivors: Son Darrell L. Bruggeman; honorary adoptive daughter Brenda L. Traca; stepsons Timothy D, Wylie, Steven D. Wylie and Richard D. Wylie; stepdaughter Trisha A. Wylie; grandchildren Katelyn M. Wylie and Kyle S. Wylie; brother Eugene F. Bruggeman and wife JJ; sisters Madonna J. Bruggeman and Carol S. Patterson and husband Tom; nephew Matthew Bruggeman and wife Elizabeth.
VIEWING: Monday November 2, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown. Follwed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 12:30 PM at Hillside Cemetery 2559 Susquehhanna Road Roslyn, PA 19001.
Contributions: Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA or the charity of your choice
. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com