1/1
Alvin H. Bruggeman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin H. Bruggeman, Jr., 76, of Allentown passed away on October 27, 2020 at home. He was the significant other of Loretta A. Hildenbrand who died on December 8, 2015. Alvin was born in Akron, OH, son of the late Alvin H. and Grace (Wallace) Bruggeman, Sr. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a life member of the Sellersville VFW.

Survivors: Son Darrell L. Bruggeman; honorary adoptive daughter Brenda L. Traca; stepsons Timothy D, Wylie, Steven D. Wylie and Richard D. Wylie; stepdaughter Trisha A. Wylie; grandchildren Katelyn M. Wylie and Kyle S. Wylie; brother Eugene F. Bruggeman and wife JJ; sisters Madonna J. Bruggeman and Carol S. Patterson and husband Tom; nephew Matthew Bruggeman and wife Elizabeth.

VIEWING: Monday November 2, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown. Follwed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 12:30 PM at Hillside Cemetery 2559 Susquehhanna Road Roslyn, PA 19001.

Contributions: Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA or the charity of your choice. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved