Alvin M. Buchman, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 at Westminster Village. He was the husband of Dolores A. (Fager) Buchman, to whom he was married nearly 63 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Willard and Marie (Dorward) Buchman. Before retiring, he worked as a forman for General Electric, Black and Decker and lastly as a bus driver for the Parkland School District. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Allentown. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Survivors: wife Dolores; sons Robert A. and his wife Teresa, Bruce B. and his wife Susan, Gregory C. and his wife Cynthia, Keith L. and his wife Suzanne; daughters Diane L., wife of John Torok, Cheryl A., wife of Mark Anthony, Donna L. O'Donnell; brother Willard and his wife Irma; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 21 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown. Calling will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions can be made to his church, 18102 or , L.V. & Northeast, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, 18109.