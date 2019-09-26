Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Nisky Hill Cemetery
Alvin S. Kanofsky Obituary
Alvin Kanofsky, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the loving husband of Donna Sands. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Philip and Mollie Kanofsky. Alvin was a graduate of the the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his Bachelors, Masters and PhD in Physics. He was a Physics Professor at Lehigh University for 50 years until retiring. Alvin was an esteemed scientist with over 100 publications to his name. He was a member of the American Physical Society and was a crusader for justice.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Donna, he will be remembered by his sons Nathan Kanofsky and his wife Heather of Bangor and Robert Kanofsky and his wife Camille of Charlotte, NC; brother Dr. Daniel Kanofsky and his wife Dr. Deborah Liss of Philadelphia, and 5 grandchildren. Alvin was preceded in death by his brother Paul Kanofsky, PhD.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held TODAY Thursday September 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Graveside Service will take place at 10 A.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019
