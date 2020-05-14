Alzira Alves, 92, of Bethlehem passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Old Orchard Nursing Home in Easton. She was born April 18, 1928 in Real Penalva do Castelol, Portugal and came to the United States in 1972. She was married to Francisco Alves for 67 years until his death on January 21, 2012.Alzira worked and retired from the silk factories in Bethlehem. She was a faithful member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Alzira loved being with her family especially her grandchildren.She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Manuel Alves and wife Maria of Bethlehem Township and Jose Alves of Portugal, daughter, Etelvina Alves and husband Jorge Marques of Portugal, grandchildren, Daniel, Pedro, Maria Filipa, Micaela, Alexandre, and Catarina, and great grandchildren, Natalie Rose, Matilda, Nathan, Scotty, Connor, Afonso, and Henrique. Alzira is also survived by one brother in Portugal and predeceased by 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Fernandes.Services are private and entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made in Alzira's name to Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.