Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Event Center at Shepherd Hills Golf Club
1160 S. Krocks Road
Wescosville, PA
View Map
Send Flowers

Amanda Joy Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Joy Smith Obituary
Amanda Joy Smith, 30, of Alburtis, passed away February 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, Amanda was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 2007, and LCCC. She was a service biller at Eastern Lift Truck, Fogelsville, and she was a member of New Apostolic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Companion, Benjamin Haas; Mother, Roxanne C. Funk and her husband, James; Father, Tracy A. Smith and his companion, Joni Kulp; Siblings, Ashlee Bogert and her husband, Adam, and their son, Logan, Cherrish Funk, and Christopher Funk; Grandparents, Doris Smith, Richard and Pauline Moyer, Beloved Dog, Izzy.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at The Event Center at Shepherd Hills Golf Club, 1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville. Doors open at 2:30 PM and fellowship to follow. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19452 or to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -