Amanda Joy Smith, 30, of Alburtis, passed away February 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, Amanda was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 2007, and LCCC. She was a service biller at Eastern Lift Truck, Fogelsville, and she was a member of New Apostolic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Companion, Benjamin Haas; Mother, Roxanne C. Funk and her husband, James; Father, Tracy A. Smith and his companion, Joni Kulp; Siblings, Ashlee Bogert and her husband, Adam, and their son, Logan, Cherrish Funk, and Christopher Funk; Grandparents, Doris Smith, Richard and Pauline Moyer, Beloved Dog, Izzy.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at The Event Center at Shepherd Hills Golf Club, 1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville. Doors open at 2:30 PM and fellowship to follow. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19452 or to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020