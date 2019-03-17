|
|
33 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at her home in Elkins Park, PA. The wife of Carl P. Weber, she was a daughter of Michael Sveda and the late Brenda (Brooks) Sveda, and stepdaughter of Lori (Tomasic) Sveda. A Celebration of her Life will be Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Fullerton American Legion Post, 609 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block north of the Fullerton Ave exit of Rt 22. Memorial contributions honoring Mandy may be presented to the Epilepsy Foundation 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785 www.epilepsy.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019