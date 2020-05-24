Amanda Paige Duffy, 46, of East Allen Township, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Hope Hospice facility in Allentown. She was the beloved wife of Kevin P. Duffy, with whom she recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Born September 24, 1973 in Norwalk, Conn., she was raised in New Canaan, Conn. and graduated from New Canaan High School in 1991. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Youth Ministry from Gordon College, Wenham, Mass., in May 1996 before serving as a mentor in a Big Brother, Big Sister program in Telluride, Colo. from 1998-2000. Her professional career included employment as an Associate Marketing Consultant/Caribbean Markets for iHeartMedia, Allentown, from 2012-2014; Open Platform Communications/Marketing Administrator for The Manhattan Club, New York, N.Y., 2011-2012; and Director of Operations for Tamera Le Marketing, Naples, Fla., 2002-2006. She was also co-owner of Level One Management, Killington, Vt., from 2006-2010. Amanda loved gardening, baking, drawing and painting, and was especially in her element during the Christmas season. She was a loving soul who bathed everyone around her in love, and enriched so many lives. She is survived by her husband, Kevin, East Allen Township; sister Lisa (Robert) Murphy, Cumming, Ga.; brother John Peter R. Curcio, Alpharetta, Ga., and many friends who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her father, August Rockwell Curcio, and her mother, Lynn Egan Bradford. A private service will be held in New Canaan, Conn., at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA.



