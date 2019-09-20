|
|
Amato "Adam" DePaulo, 92, of Bangor, passed away, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Judith (Cerino) DePaulo, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary, June 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Garibaldi Avenues, Roseto. There will be viewing hours, Friday beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, and Saturday beginning at 9:30 until 10:15 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Roseto.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019