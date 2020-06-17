Amber M. Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amber M. Fox, 42, of Whitehall Township, passed away suddenly, on May 30th, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amber graduated from Whitehall-Coplay High School, Class of 1996. She was a performer, who loved music, singing, and being a dj. Amber served briefly with the United States Air Force from 1998-1999. She often worked as a waitress, and enjoyed serving customers. Amber will be remembered for her sense of humor, giving heart and bright generous smile. May she finally be at peace, free from the heavy burdens in her heart. A virtual memorial will be held through Zoom on Saturday, 20th June, at 7pm EST. Register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlcuuvrzItHdEV6SrOMZLZiGq1DQb5OP2D

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
07:00 PM
A virtual memorial will be held through Zoom on Saturday, 20th June, at 7pm EST
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
SARAH BARNBROOK
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved