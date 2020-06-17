Amber M. Fox, 42, of Whitehall Township, passed away suddenly, on May 30th, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amber graduated from Whitehall-Coplay High School, Class of 1996. She was a performer, who loved music, singing, and being a dj. Amber served briefly with the United States Air Force from 1998-1999. She often worked as a waitress, and enjoyed serving customers. Amber will be remembered for her sense of humor, giving heart and bright generous smile. May she finally be at peace, free from the heavy burdens in her heart. A virtual memorial will be held through Zoom on Saturday, 20th June, at 7pm EST. Register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlcuuvrzItHdEV6SrOMZLZiGq1DQb5OP2D
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.