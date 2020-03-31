Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Amelia G. "Millie" Trotter

Amelia G. "Millie" Trotter Obituary
Amelia G. "Millie" Trotter 101, of Allentown, passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 in the Phoebe Home. Millie was the wife of Douglas D. Trotter who passed in May of 1999. Born in Fullerton she was a daughter of the late Michael and Suzanna (Zimmerman) Demko. Millie worked many years in the Dieruff High School Cafeteria prior to retiring. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Congregational Church, 405 N. Jerome St. Allentown. Surviving are her sons; Bruce D. (Marjorie), Alan D. (Denise), step son Douglas D. (Bonita), and her daughters; June wife of Bill Poczak, and Christine wife of Joseph Spang. Millie has eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her step daughter Maureen, and siblings; Samuel, George, Edward, Alfred and Margaret Mohr. Due to social circumstances the services and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Millie's memory to her church. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
