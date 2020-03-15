|
Amelia "Millie" (Bauer) Kokolus, 89, of Coplay, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was married to the love of her life, Stanley Kokolus, and their's was a love story of almost 68 years. Born in Ormrod, North Whitehall Township, June 27, 1930, Amelia was the daughter of the late Alois R. and Marie (Sommers) Bauer. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, (Stiles) Whitehall. Her lifelong passion was her devotion and love for her husband and family.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Stanley; daughter, Donna K. Steckel and her husband, Robert of Coplay; grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Adam, and Brittany; seven great grandchildren. Millie was the last survivor, having been predeceased by eleven siblings.
Service: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church (Stiles) Whitehall. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020