Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
Commander Amelia M. DalMaso Obituary
Amelia M. DalMaso, 93, formerly of Topton, peacefully passed on to Eternal Life November 30, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Agostino and Amalia (Fochesatto) DalMaso. She received her RN from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, her Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University and her Masters degree in Nursing from the University of Washington. During her time there, she was part of the committee that developed the Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Program. She served her country as a Commander in the United States Navy Nurse Corps from 1950-1971, last stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital. She taught nursing at Skagit Valley Community College in Anacortes, WA and at the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing.

Survivors: Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rose Stupak, Louis DalMaso, Linda Sennetti, Ilario DalMaso and Reno DalMaso.

Services: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30AM Sat., Dec. 7th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Fullerton. A calling hour will be held Sat. 9:30-10:30AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, C/O Sacred Heart Church, 336 N. 4th St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
