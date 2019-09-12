|
Amelia Raine LeVan, 2 months, 1 day, of New Tripoli, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born July 8, 2019, Amelia was the daughter of Daniel E. Levan and the late Megan L. (Maletsky) LeVan.
Survivors: In addition to her loving father; brother, Oliver J. Levan at home; sister, Rowan L. LeVan at home; maternal grandparents, Mark R. and Sharon L. (Ross) Maletsky of Schnecksville; paternal grandparents, Gary R. and Audrey E. (Bowlby) LeVan of Slatington; maternal great-grandfather, Donald E. Ross of Orefield; uncle, Mark R. Maletsky of Lehighton; aunts, Amanda L. Moritz of Allentown, Jillian L. Maletsky of Kunkletown, Audra H. Churetta of Bethlehem.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oliver J., Rowan L. Amelia R. LeVan Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019