Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia LeVan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Raine LeVan


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Raine LeVan Obituary
Amelia Raine LeVan, 2 months, 1 day, of New Tripoli, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born July 8, 2019, Amelia was the daughter of Daniel E. Levan and the late Megan L. (Maletsky) LeVan.

Survivors: In addition to her loving father; brother, Oliver J. Levan at home; sister, Rowan L. LeVan at home; maternal grandparents, Mark R. and Sharon L. (Ross) Maletsky of Schnecksville; paternal grandparents, Gary R. and Audrey E. (Bowlby) LeVan of Slatington; maternal great-grandfather, Donald E. Ross of Orefield; uncle, Mark R. Maletsky of Lehighton; aunts, Amanda L. Moritz of Allentown, Jillian L. Maletsky of Kunkletown, Audra H. Churetta of Bethlehem.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oliver J., Rowan L. Amelia R. LeVan Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now