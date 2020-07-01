Amelia Y. "Millie" (Bilan) Stankus, 82, of Bethlehem, died June 28, 2020. She is the widow of William J. Stankus, Sr. who died March 15, 2015. She came into this world on Christmas Eve 1937. She is the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Polonski) Bilan. She is a member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Millie worked at Sure Fit and Champion Spark Plug. She is a graduate of the Cosmetology School of Allentown with a Beauticians and teaching license. She loved to paint, read, watch movies of mystery, garden, play bingo, visit the casino's and traveling.
SURVIVORS: She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister: Marion J. and her husband Stephen M. Szy of Bethlehem Twp., sister: Alice and her husband Dale Salabsky of Bethlehem, brother: Stephen W. Bilan of Doylestown, nieces and nephews. Her great and life-long friends: Balance Case, Cindy Deutsch and Susan Villani will always remember Millie. Predeceased by a son: William J. Stankus, Jr. - died May 30, 2018; daughter: Helen E. Taylor - died Oct. 6, 2001.
SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.