Aunt Millie, i will never forget you.Never.You were a good aunt and im thankful for all the time we spent together.We laughed together and cried together.May you find peace now.No more pain Aunt Millie.I will forever remember you and what you taught me.Thank you for all the Love you gave me and everything you did for me.I will always have ur back like you always had mine.Thank you for showing me real love.I will forever love you and miss you.May you rest in peace.❤Your Nephew, Alan Kozak.I love you Aunt Millie.

Alan James Kozak

Family