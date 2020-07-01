AMELIA Y. "MILLIE" STANKUS
1937 - 2020
Amelia Y. "Millie" (Bilan) Stankus, 82, of Bethlehem, died June 28, 2020. She is the widow of William J. Stankus, Sr. who died March 15, 2015. She came into this world on Christmas Eve 1937. She is the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Polonski) Bilan. She is a member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Millie worked at Sure Fit and Champion Spark Plug. She is a graduate of the Cosmetology School of Allentown with a Beauticians and teaching license. She loved to paint, read, watch movies of mystery, garden, play bingo, visit the casino's and traveling.

SURVIVORS: She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister: Marion J. and her husband Stephen M. Szy of Bethlehem Twp., sister: Alice and her husband Dale Salabsky of Bethlehem, brother: Stephen W. Bilan of Doylestown, nieces and nephews. Her great and life-long friends: Balance Case, Cindy Deutsch and Susan Villani will always remember Millie. Predeceased by a son: William J. Stankus, Jr. - died May 30, 2018; daughter: Helen E. Taylor - died Oct. 6, 2001.

SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Aunt Millie, i will never forget you.Never.You were a good aunt and im thankful for all the time we spent together.We laughed together and cried together.May you find peace now.No more pain Aunt Millie.I will forever remember you and what you taught me.Thank you for all the Love you gave me and everything you did for me.I will always have ur back like you always had mine.Thank you for showing me real love.I will forever love you and miss you.May you rest in peace.❤Your Nephew, Alan Kozak.I love you Aunt Millie.
Alan James Kozak
Family
