Dr. Amirthabashini "Abi" Rajasekharan, 71, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Born in Chennai, India, she was the daughter of the late C.V. Viraraghavan and V. Saraswathy. She was the loving wife of Raja Rajasekharan for over 47 years. She worked as a physician for the Veterans Administration in Allentown, PA.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Raja, Amirthabashini will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Narayan and Siva; daughters-in-laws, Rajani Nair and Sharon Stein; grandchildren Vishnu and Mimi; nephew, Krishnan Somasundaram and niece Niru Somasundaram.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019