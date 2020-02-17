|
|
Amos R. Ritter, 69, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He and his companion, Linda M. Degler, shared more than 25 years together.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Mildred (Heil) and John H. Ritter, Sr. Amos attended Salisbury High School. He worked in maintenance for Salisbury Township for 26 years, until retiring. Amos was a member of Lehigh County Fish & Game Protective Association and the Post 2124, a life-member of both Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Fearless Fire Company, was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping at Robin Hill.
Survivors: his loving companion, Linda; daughter, Kimberly A. Pensyl and her husband Timothy of Wellsville, NY; sister, Florence Hottenstein of Bethlehem; 3 grandchildren, Cassandra, Katelyn and Jesse; many nieces and nephews. Amos was preceded in death by brothers John H. Ritter, Jr. and Frederick Ritter.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Post 2124, 1110 S. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2020