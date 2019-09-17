|
01/13/1974 - 09/18/2007
Mom, I miss you so much and
think of you everyday. It is 12
long years since our last hug,
kiss and I love you. I'm in my
second year at Temple and I
love it here and couldn't wait
to come back. I just want to
make you proud of me.
Love you Mom, Garrett
Hard to believe it has been 12 years since we started raising your little boy. He has become a very respectful young man that the entire family is so proud of. He was a great help with the twins this summer while he was home since we watch them 3 days a week. You would enjoy them so much. They are now 10 months old and into what ever is in reach. We all miss and love you so much.
Mom, Dad, Sherry, Bennett, Aaron, Debi, Joe, Jacob & Mikayla, Kim, Ronnie, Nate, Katie & Adrian, Messi, Mav and Zi
