Amy C. VanBuskirk Duh

Amy C. VanBuskirk Duh In Memoriam
01/13/1974 - 09/18/2007

Mom, I miss you so much and

think of you everyday. It is 12

long years since our last hug,

kiss and I love you. I'm in my

second year at Temple and I

love it here and couldn't wait

to come back. I just want to

make you proud of me.

Love you Mom, Garrett

Hard to believe it has been 12 years since we started raising your little boy. He has become a very respectful young man that the entire family is so proud of. He was a great help with the twins this summer while he was home since we watch them 3 days a week. You would enjoy them so much. They are now 10 months old and into what ever is in reach. We all miss and love you so much.

Mom, Dad, Sherry, Bennett, Aaron, Debi, Joe, Jacob & Mikayla, Kim, Ronnie, Nate, Katie & Adrian, Messi, Mav and Zi
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
