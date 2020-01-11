|
01/13/1974 - 09/18/2007
Happy Birthday Mom,
I miss you so much. I wish
you were here to see how
well I'm doing at Temple.
I always know you are
watching and guiding me.
I've been helping with the
Flyers, Sixers and Wings
and hopefully I find an
internship over the summer.
I miss and love you so much,
Garrett XOXOXO
Happy 46th Birthday Amy, We all had a good Christmas with the twins who are now 14 month old and Messi who is 4 years old. They are into EVERYTHING and we all are enjoying them. Garrett got to know them again over his school break while helping me watch them. He has turned into a great young man who I hope you would be proud of. We all love and miss you so much. Mom, Dad, Sherry, Bennett, Aaron, Debi, Joe, Jacob & Mikayla, Kim, Ronnie, Nate, Katie & Adrian, Messi, Zion & Maverick
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020