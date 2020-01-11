Home

Amy C. VanBuskirk Duh

01/13/1974 - 09/18/2007

Happy Birthday Mom,

I miss you so much. I wish

you were here to see how

well I'm doing at Temple.

I always know you are

watching and guiding me.

I've been helping with the

Flyers, Sixers and Wings

and hopefully I find an

internship over the summer.

I miss and love you so much,

Garrett XOXOXO

Happy 46th Birthday Amy, We all had a good Christmas with the twins who are now 14 month old and Messi who is 4 years old. They are into EVERYTHING and we all are enjoying them. Garrett got to know them again over his school break while helping me watch them. He has turned into a great young man who I hope you would be proud of. We all love and miss you so much. Mom, Dad, Sherry, Bennett, Aaron, Debi, Joe, Jacob & Mikayla, Kim, Ronnie, Nate, Katie & Adrian, Messi, Zion & Maverick
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
