Amy Lynn Vitacco, 44, formerly of Queens and Brooklyn, NY, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home in the Village of Voorheesville, NY. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Jean M. (Morris) Vitacco, of Whitehall, and Robert L. Vitacco, Sr. and his wife, Elaine, of Moore Township. A 1993 graduate of Northampton High School, Amy also graduated from Bloomsburg University where she earned a Bachelor degree. She continued her education at The Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, earning a Juris Doctorate degree. Amy was a successful attorney and currently employed by CSEA Local 1000, Albany, NY. She was actively involved in politics, which was her passion. Card games were a favorite pastime of Amy's and she especially enjoyed playing poker. Survivors: In addition to her loving mother, Jean, and father, Bob, she is survived by her a brother, Robert L. Vitacco, II, of Coaldale, PA; paternal grandparents, Michael and June (Reed) Vitacco, of Selinsgrove, PA; two uncles, Edward Morris and his wife, Roxanne, of Newtown Square, PA, and Michael Vitacco, of Atlanta, GA; along with cousins. Amy was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Dolores (Lubeskie) Morris. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Amy's life will be held on Saturday, March 07, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020