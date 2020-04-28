Andre P. Ehly-Young, 32 of Coplay, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born February 7, 1988 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Dolores Ehly-Young and Albert Young. Andre was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown, PA. Andre loved spending time with his children. He also enjoyed playing beer pong. He loved listening to music and making beats and spending time with his friends at Palace Pizza. Surviving in addition to his parents, are sons, Carter Michael Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA and Chase Matthew Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA, daughter, Aubrey Marie Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA, significant other Briana Renninger, brother, Shawn Wright, aunts, Tina Klutsarits, Mary Peters, Caroline Shufford, Terri Bilder, and Susan Ferguson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave Northampton,PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Andre's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.