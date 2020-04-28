Andre P. Ehly-Young
1988 - 2020
Andre P. Ehly-Young, 32 of Coplay, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born February 7, 1988 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Dolores Ehly-Young and Albert Young. Andre was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown, PA. Andre loved spending time with his children. He also enjoyed playing beer pong. He loved listening to music and making beats and spending time with his friends at Palace Pizza. Surviving in addition to his parents, are sons, Carter Michael Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA and Chase Matthew Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA, daughter, Aubrey Marie Ehly-Young of Whitehall, PA, significant other Briana Renninger, brother, Shawn Wright, aunts, Tina Klutsarits, Mary Peters, Caroline Shufford, Terri Bilder, and Susan Ferguson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave Northampton,PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Andre's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
