Andrea J. "Annie" Reppert, 57, of Macungie, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in her home. She was the spouse of Lisa A. Reppert and they would have celebrated over 20 years together next month. Born in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Frances M. (Musgrove) Greason. Annie received her B.A. in Business from Muhlenberg College. She built her career with Kraft Foods over 27 years, joining as an Administrative Assistant and serving as Manager of Service Improvement prior to retiring in 2013.
Survivors: Spouse, Lisa; Daughters: Nikki M. Mendez and her husband Melvin and Brittney E. Vella and her husband Keali'i Chun of Beaufort, SC; and 4 Grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 am Saturday, September 26, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 9:30 - 10:30 am Saturday (9/26/20) in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
. Everyone is invited to wear Alabama Crimson Tide clothing or colors in honor of Annie's favorite college football team. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will also be available via Zoom. Please call the funeral home for the link.
Contributions: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville 18031 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103.