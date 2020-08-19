Andrea S. Wallander, 45, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday August 17, 2020. Andrea was the wife of Michael T Wallander and they would have celebrated their 25th anniversary on September 1st. Born in Bethlehem, Andrea was the daughter of David and Frances Muhr. She worked as a dispatcher for Casilio Concrete in Bethlehem, and previously for AAA East Penn. Surviving with her husband Michael and her parents are her sons; Patrick McCloskey, and Brandon Wallander and his companion Emily Martinez. Additionally, Andrea is survived by her brother David. Services are private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Andrea's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, care of the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa 18109.



