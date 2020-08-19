1/1
Andrea S. Wallander
Andrea S. Wallander, 45, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday August 17, 2020. Andrea was the wife of Michael T Wallander and they would have celebrated their 25th anniversary on September 1st. Born in Bethlehem, Andrea was the daughter of David and Frances Muhr. She worked as a dispatcher for Casilio Concrete in Bethlehem, and previously for AAA East Penn. Surviving with her husband Michael and her parents are her sons; Patrick McCloskey, and Brandon Wallander and his companion Emily Martinez. Additionally, Andrea is survived by her brother David. Services are private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Andrea's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, care of the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Harry Moyer
Friend
