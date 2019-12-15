|
Andrea V. Wynkoop, 75 of Trumbauersville died Thursday December 12, 2019 in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Wynkoop. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Webster and Tess (Hrycko) Nase. Before her retirement she was a teller for First Niagara Bank and the former Harleysville National Bank. She was very active in community service and volunteered with many groups including the Trumbauersville Lions Club. She also was a member of the North Penn Gun Club. Andrea enjoyed traveling with her late husband and just being with family and friends. She was a very active member of Christ Church of the United Church of Christ in Trumbauersville, where she was also a former consistory member. She is survived by two sons Brian S. and Gregory T. A sister Joann H. Bresel and husband Ron and two grandchildren Alison and Mary. She will also be missed by extended family and friends. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday December 19, 2019 in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Christ Church U. C. C. P.O. Box 516 Trumbauersville PA 18970 or to the Trumbauersville Lions Club P.O. Box 33 Trumbauersville PA 18970.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019